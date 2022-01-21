Joseph Michael McQuenney Obituary

Joseph Michael McQueeney, 79, of Valley Road, Woodsville, N.H., died on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care surrounded by loved ones.
Joseph was born on Aug. 14, 1942, in Providence, R.I. to Joseph and Mary (McKiernan) McQueeney. He graduated from LaSalle High School, class of 1960. He married Susan (Spears) on Oct. 1, 1994.
Joseph was a very active member of his community and the surrounding areas, some would go so far as to say he was an ambassador for Haverhill; he was selfless in his involvement in his community. He worked as a dispatcher for BSP Transportation for many years, and he was also a driver for Walker Motors. Joseph was an active member of the North Haverhill Fire Department. He joined the department in June of 2010, and retired in August of 2021, but because of his many contributions he was made an honorary member in September of 2021. He also had a passion for photography. He was the North Haverhill Fire Department photographer for years, he also could be called upon to take family portraits and would use his talents to memorialize weddings.
He leaves behind his wife Susan; his daughter Deborah Passarelli and her husband Joseph of Orlando, Fla.; his stepson Joseph Clougherty and wife Stephanie of Palmer, Alaska; his step-daughter Meghan Miller of Kenai, Alaska; his brother John McQueeney of Bristol, R.I.; two sisters Margaret Gregoire and her husband Richard, of Va., and Eileen Carver of Fla.; four step-grandchildren, Sean, Keith, Lyli and Mateo; and one step-great-grandchild, Joseph.
There will be calling hours on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch St., Woodsville.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Second Chance Animal Rescue, 1517 Meadow Street, Littleton, NH 03561.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
