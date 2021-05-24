Joseph P. Burke Obituary

Joseph P. Burke 60, of Littleton, N.H., went to be with our Heavenly Father peacefully on May 6, 2021. His loving partner, and best friend, Amelia Gabriel, was by his side. Joe was a devoted father to his daughter, Harmony Haney (Jacob) and his son, Forrest.
Joe was born in Cleveland, Ohio and is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Catherine, and brother Tom. He is survived by his brothers and sisters, John (Nancy), Michael, Jean Hanna, Mary McDonnell (Danny), Cathy Emmighausen (Max), Brigid Cammack (David), Matt (Sibyl), Peggy Congin (Gary), Patrick, Theresa Horton (Mike) and many nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly.
Joe was a Master Carpenter. He built two homes for himself and his family and shared his artistic talents with many others. Joe was also a lover of nature and enjoyed being outdoors - in the mountains and visiting the ocean beaches of New Hampshire. We were blessed to have had Joe in our lives and we will always carry his memory in our hearts.
A celebration of Joe’s life will be held at Faith Bible Church, Littleton, N.H., on June 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative & Hospice care. Go online at https://www.dartmouth-hitchcock.org/donate/jack-byrne-center-palliative-hospice-care to make a donation.
