Joseph P. Sicely Obituary

Joseph P. Sicely, 67, a long-time resident of the Topsham Corinth Road passed away on July 8, 2022, at the Central Vermont Medical Center after a very long battle with cancer surrounded by his family.
Born on April 14, 1955, in Barre City, he was the son of Jean Sicely. He attended local elementary schools and Twinfield High School. Following high school, he started driving tractor trailers, a career he held for 42 years, the last 24 years he worked for Pike Construction based out of Waterford, Vt., as a truck driver and foreman before retiring in July 2021.
In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting – especially in Nebraska, fishing, riding his side by side, snowmobiling, sugaring, tinkering in his garage, camping – being the fire tender at camp, cooking, and helping others, but most of all he loved being with his family.
Survivors include his long-time partner, Janice Pond; his daughters Kimberly Aylward and her fiancé Adis Piralic of St. Albans, Vt.,; Joanne Boulanger of Saratoga Springs, N.Y.; Elizabeth Underhill and her boyfriend, Joe of White River Jct., Vt.; and Deborah Hayes and her husband, Joshua of Gansevoort, N.Y.; his step-daughter Jennifer Pond of Littleton, N.H.; his brother Dennis Sicely of Marshfield, Vt.; and his sisters Debbie Sicely of Montpelier, Vt.; and Delores Gattlin of Foley, Ala.; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by his wife Sandra Sicely; and his grandmother Kathleen McMannis.
The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022, at 10 a.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. Following the service, interment will take place in the Brook Haven Cemetery in Orange. Family and friends may call on Sunday, July 24, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Esophageal Cancer Action Network (ECAN), PO Box 243, Stevenson, MD 21153, or to the Boston Children’s Hospital, c/o Boston Children’s Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215-5301.
