Joseph R. Audette Obituary

Joseph Robert (Bob) Audette died July 2, 2022 at the McClure Miller Respite House following a long battle with cancer. He was born June 30, 1938 in Colchester, the youngest child of Albert J. and Gertrude (Auclair) Audette.
Bob was a 1957 graduate of Cathedral High School (now Rice) and a former member of the Vermont National Guard 131st Engineers, serving on active duty in 1961-62. He was a lifelong member of St. John Vianney Parish, a former member of the Burlington Jaycees, and a charter member of the Knights of Columbus St. John Vianney Council #7525 as well as its 2nd Grand Knight.
He married classmate and New Jersey flatlander Anne Worcester in 1962. They raised their lively family in South Burlington’s wonderful Airport neighborhood—then teeming with children. Bob loved coaching youth sports, especially flag football, and led two teams, the Burlington Jaycees and the South Burlington Bears, to state championships.
Bob was a self-made businessman whose endeavors included residential real estate development, mobile home parks, manufactured housing sales, and commercial real estate. He had a strong belief in the American dream of home ownership and found great satisfaction in helping young couples purchase affordable first homes.
He was predeceased by his parents, a brother, Albert (Sonny) Audette, his wife Theresa, and two brothers who died in infancy; sisters Shirley Audette, Jane Browne, and Janes’s husband, Frank; brother-in-law John Worcester, and sisters-in-law Barbara Cota Worcester and Barbara Lynn Worcester.
He is survived by his wife, and their children: James Audette, Lynn Cartularo (Vincent), John Audette (Tina), Elizabeth Baillargeon (Wade), and David Audette (Doreen), as well as grandchildren Nicholas Cartularo (fiancee Maria Pena), Michael Cartularo (fiancee Lynes Torres), Ryan Cartularo, Joseph Audette (Cassie), Jacob Audette, Matthew Audette, Annabelle Audette (fiancee Rick Stallings), Ashley Audette, Renee Audette, Desmund Audette, Kayla Audette, and Devin Audette. He also leaves great-grandchildren Tayla and James Audette, brother-in-law Edward Worcester (Patricia), sisters-in-law Jeanne Worcester and Susan Marchessault (James).
Heartfelt thanks to the wonderful doctors and nurses at the Oncology and Hematology Dept. of the UVM Medical Center for keeping Bob’s cancer at bay for longer than he ever dreamed possible, and to the caring staff at Respite House who kept him comfortable throughout his stay.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd School, 121 Maple St., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819, or to Knights of Columbus Charities, PO Box 38254, Pittsburgh, PA 15251-8154.
