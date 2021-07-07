Joseph Robert ‘Bob’ Laberge Obituary

Joseph Robert “Bob” Laberge, age 86, of Littleton Road, Monroe, N.H., passed peacefully at his home surrounded by his family Monday evening July 5, 2021.
Bob was born in Manchester, N.H., on June 16, 1935, son to the late Roland and Germaine (Pantier) Laberge. He grew up in Manchester graduating high school in the Class of 1953 and matriculated to Goddard College where he received his Bachelor’s Degree. Bob started at Fairbanks Scales in the credit department and was there for a number of years before moving to St. Albans to work for Fonda. The majority of his career was with Chinet in Waterville, Maine as Credit Manager where he retired. He was an active member of the Kiwanis in Waterville, was on the Board of Directors for the Waterville Osteopathic Hospital there as was well. On July 9, 1976, he married the former Helen Gammell and they have shared 45 years together. He enjoyed cross-country skiing, hiking, travelling and fly-fishing. He was an avid reader – practically reading everything he picked up! He was adoring to Helen and his kids and step-kids always brought a smile to his face. His was especially proud of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Winters were kept in Gulf Port Florida where he again was on a Board of Directors, this time for the residential park where they lived. He and Helen have lived in Monroe since 2001 and belonged to Corpus Christi Parish. Bob was very spiritual and had the gift of always finding pleasure in the moment and counted his blessings.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Helen, of Monroe, seven children: Joseph Laberge of St. Albans, Vt., Susan Douglas Smith (Paul Conlon) of St. Johnsbury, Marie Laberge of Newark, Del., Teresa Laberge (Jon Kim) of Morrisville, Vt., William Laberge (Lisa) of Dorset, Vt., Dorothy Watson (Tyler Scott) of Essex Jct, Vt., Catherine DeMerritt (Scott) of Burlington, Vt., a sister: Estelle Cashion of South Carolina, a brother: Richard Laberge (Susan) of Lutz, Fla., eight grandchildren: Jackie, Robbie and Christopher Laberge, Jason Horowitz, Danielle Laberge, Elizabeth Laberge(Elias Perez), Hillary Watson, Krystal Ross (Jason) and three great-grandchildren: Rosa & Lila Perez, Douglas Ross and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his daughter-in-law: Lynn Laberge, step-son: Michael Douglas, son-in-law: Lee Smith and his sisters: Elaine and Madelene.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 12, 2021, at St. John the Evangelist Church, on Winter Street in St. Johnsbury, with Rev Fr. Lance Harlow as celebrant. Burial will immediately follow at the North Cemetery in Monroe, N.H.
Friends may call on the family from 4-6 p.m., Sunday, July 11 at the Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer St. in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Memorial donations may be made either to the North Country Home Health & Hospice Agency, 536 Cottage St, Littleton, NH 03561 or to Corpus Christi Parish, 49 Winter St., St. Johnsbury 02149.
The family would like to give special thanks to North Country Home Health & Hospice, especially Haley, Anita and the triage team.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
