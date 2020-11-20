Josephine (Jo) Kaiser - Obituary

Josephine (Jo) Norton Kaiser, 85, of Wells River, Vt., passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Nov. 18, 2020 at Cottage Hospital with her husband and children by her side.
Jo was born on Feb. 6, 1935 to Howard and Alta (Whitacre) Norton in New Berlin, N.Y. She and her younger sister Janet grew up in nearby Columbus, N.Y. at the Norton family farm. After graduating from New Berlin Central School in 1952, Jo went on to major in secretarial studies at Becker Junior College in Worcester, Mass., where she met her beloved husband Paul on a blind date.
After graduating in 1954, Jo worked for the Prudential Insurance Company in Springfield, Mass. where she was the secretary to the manager. Jo and Paul married Oct. 4, 1958 in Columbus, N.Y. and settled in Wells River. They had two children, Sharon and Stephen.
For many years Jo was the Office Manager for the various Kaiser enterprises and operated the Happy Hour Gift Shop. In her younger years she was active in her local town community, helping with town elections and serving as Justice of the Peace. She was a member of the Wells River Congregational Church.
After their retirement, Jo and Paul divided their time for 25 years between their homes in Wells River, Pine Point, Maine, and Vero Beach, Fla.
Jo loved walking on beaches, reading, and working crossword puzzles. She became an avid genealogy researcher and enjoyed finding and meeting many relatives. Her most cherished times were the family gatherings with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Jo is survived by her husband Paul of Wells River; daughter Sharon and her husband Tom Fincher of Hudson, N.H.; son Stephen and his wife Prudy Kaiser of Bath, N.H.; grandchildren Stephanie and Evan Fincher; Samantha Gandin; Brittany and her husband Jeremy Dodge; Kaitlynn and her husband Chris Lavoie; great-grandchildren Hadley, Ella and Mason Gandin; Graci Kaiser and Carson Dodge; Camden and Kinsley Lavoie; sister Janet and husband Francis Masterson; and many nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will take place in the spring at Wells River Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cottage Hospital, PO Box 2001, Woodsville, NH 03785.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
