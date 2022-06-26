Joshua Christian Casey Obituary

Joshua Christian Casey, 44, of Concord, Vt., passed away in a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
Josh was born in Ware, Mass., on Dec. 30, 1977, to James A. Casey Jr. and Carol (Hilton) Casey. He grew up in Gilbertville, Mass., and then Westmore, Vt., where he was homeschooled through high school. After several years together, on March 4, 2011, he married Michelle Merrill from Winooski. Together they created a family with their two children Tamera Michelle and Bryce Joshua Casey.
Josh was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping with his family. He was a professor of pranks! Josh was selfless, always lending an ear and setting his own problems aside to help his family and friends. If you were a friend of Josh’s you were his friend for life. He was a big-hearted person and would give you the shirt off his back. From a very young age, Josh was gifted with an artistic talent, learning the art of tattooing from his father and running The Tattoo Machine alongside him. He was a master welder who enjoyed fabricating his own little creations. He was dedicated to his work and enjoyed operating heavy equipment, welding, and leading the teams he worked with. Josh’s main passion in life was his children and building an impressionable life for them. No matter what he did in life, he gave it his all.
Survivors include his wife: Michelle Casey of Concord, Vt.; children: Tamera and Bryce Casey of Concord; mother: Carol Casey of Westmore, Vt.; sister: Hannah Cannon and husband Joseph, of Barre, Vt.; brother: Isaiah Casey and wife Kelly, of Westmore, Vt.; niece: Madison Letourneau-Kinney; and nephew: Matthias Cannon.
Josh was predeceased by his father: James A. Casey Jr. and his grandparents.
A celebration of life will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 5521 Memorial Dr, Lyndonville, VT 05851 on Friday, July 8, 2022, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. and from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Lakeview Cemetery near the North Beach of Lake Willoughby.
