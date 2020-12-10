Joyce Bean Knights - Obituary

Joyce Bean Knights, 95, died Dec. 7, 2020, nestled between her daughter and granddaughter, in the garden room at Gifford Medical Center in Randolph, Vt.
She was born Joyce Lillian Bean on Jan. 30, 1925 in Boynton, Quebec, daughter of Frederick Eugene Bean and Ethel Irene (Hibbard) Bean. Joyce graduated from the St Johnsbury Academy in 1943. She married Willard Claude Knights Feb. 3, 1946 and they made their home in Waterford, Vt., where she lived for 43 years. Joyce worked for St Johnsbury Glovers, Connors and Hoffman in Littleton, N.H., as a hot lunch cook for the Waterford School and retired from JC Penney. She was especially proud of having fed nutritious food to so many children over the years. She was a member of the United Methodist Church, and of Olive Branch Rebekah Lodge for 73 years. She was a Past President of the Rebekah Assembly of Vermont and Past President of the Ladies Auxiliaries Patriarchs Militant. She was a crafter in knit, crochet, sewing and quilting, and made many hats for local hospitals, and made many hats, mittens dishcloths and hand towels for nearly everyone she ever knew! She enjoyed reading and studying genealogy and kept the family together with family reunions every other year. She loved to play bingo and she enjoyed many trips with her daughter and son-in-law, including to Las Vegas, San Francisco and on a cruise. She went to Spain with her granddaughter in 1990 to visit her grandson Raymond in the Air Force. She loved spending time with her family. She loved Vermont maple syrup and sugar on snow. Her last love and constant companion was our mini doxie, Butter.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband Willard, sisters Erlene Lyon of St Johnsbury and Geraldine Fitzgerald of Colchester, brother Edsel Bean of St Johnsbury, and brothers-in-law Calvin Bissell of Colliersville, N.Y. and Fred Garand of Providence Forge, Va., and great-great-grandchildren William Luke Warner and Joshua Michael Warner, Jr. of Randolph.
Joyce is survived by: brother Alvin Bean of Brunswick Georgia, sisters Elaine Bissell of Colliersville, N.Y. and Luella Garand of Providence Forge, Va., daughter Brenda Sambel and husband Bob of Northfield Falls, Grandson Raymond Morris and wife Tamiko of Okinawa, Japan, grandson Robert Morris and girlfriend Jennifer Litz of Danville, granddaughter Karen Warner and husband Wayne of Randolph, great-grandchildren Michael Morris of Okinawa, Japan, Hannah and Makennah Morris of Danville, Krista Freeman and her husband Kevin and Joshua Warner of Randolph, great -great-grandchildren Collin Russell, Bryana Warner and Keegan Freeman of Randolph, and many nephews, nieces and friends.
There will be a graveside service in the spring, with a Rebekah service, at Riverside Cemetery in Waterford. Memorial contributions can be made to Gifford Medical Center’s Last Mile Ride end of life program. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfunerals.com.
The Day Funeral Home in Randolph is assisting the family with arrangements.
