Joyce Dionne Obituary

Joyce (Ruggles) Dionne, 68, of St Johnsbury, Vermont, passed away peacefully Dec. 2, 2020, after a short illness. She was surrounded by her immediate family including her husband, Marcel Dionne, and her two sons, Jamie Gammell and Jayson Gammell.
Joyce was born Dec. 20, 1951 in Lyndonville, Vermont, the daughter of Fred and Laurette (Grenier) Ruggles. She graduated from Lyndon Institute in 1969 and went on to get her Associates Degree from Community College of Vermont. She was a loving mother to her two sons and was a doting grandmother to her four grandchildren including Rowan, Vivienne and Rhys Gammell (Jamie and Yvonne Gammell) and Elliott Gammell (Jayson and Katrina Gammell). After seeing her children grow up and attend school, she returned to work and spent a number of years working at Maple Grove Farms of St. Johnsbury in their accounting department as well as the last 10 years of her working career at Woodsville Guaranty Bank as a payroll and human resources manager. Joyce was also proud of her involvement in helping to set up and work at the King George School in Sutton, Vt. She married the love of her life, her husband, Marcel Dionne, in 2001, and they lived in St. Johnsbury as well as Mesa, Arizona when she retired in 2017. Both enjoyed their home life, travelling throughout the world and spending as much time with their children and especially their grandchildren. She also volunteered her time to a number of great causes including the March of Dimes and The Hope Store.
She is survived by numerous brothers and sisters including brother Peter and his wife Gloria Ruggles of Sun City, Calif.; brother George Sr. and his wife Gail Ruggles of East Haven, Vt., brother Steve and wife Nancy Ruggles of Naples, Fla.; brother Tim and wife Laural Ruggles of Danville, Vt.; sister Linda and husband Fred Wells of St. Johnsbury Center, Vt.; sister Ann Fassett of Lyndonville, Vt.; and sister Judy Boulay of Lyndonville, Vt. She adored each and every one of her siblings and always enjoyed the numerous family functions that their family had over the years.
She was predeceased by her parents; her brother Charles “Skip” Ruggles; her brother the Rev. Alfred “Ted” Ruggles; her sister Paula Young; and her brother Kenneth Ruggles.
A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, July 23 at the Tempson Barn located at 695 Town Farm Drive in E. Burke, Vermont at 2 p.m. All are invited to attend and celebrate this remarkable woman and her love for life, family and all the friends she touched over the years. Refreshments to be served after the service. https://www.tempsonbarn.com.
Donations in her memory to the Hope Store in Lyndonville would be appreciated.
