Joyce E. McCullock Obituary

Joyce E. McCullock, 88, of West Burke, Vt. passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the Berlin Health and Rehabilitation Center in Berlin, Vt.
Joyce was born in Newport, Vt. on March 20, 1935, to Donald and Margaret (Dixon) Magoon. She attended Newport graded schools and graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy, Class of 1953. On Jan. 30, 1954, Joyce married Leon Frederick McCullock Sr. The couple shared 48 years together until Leon’s death in 2002. Joyce enjoyed her life as a homemaker.
In her younger years, Joyce enjoyed dancing and listening to her brother play music. She was a very social person, usually found at the center of any gathering - the more people, the better. Joyce loved family time. She video taped and photographed everything starting with 8mm film, VHS, and on to DVD. She doted on her children and grandchildren. Joyce enjoyed camping, first at Tickle Naked Lake in Ryegate and then in Island Pond. She was a NASCAR fan, especially of Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Jr. Her husband kept her well supplied with memorabilia. She did like her game shows, particularly The Price Is Right, and her soaps, having watched Days of Our Lives from the very beginning. Joyce was a member of the United Community Church in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Survivors include three sons: Leon “Fred” McCullock Jr. and Emily of Pennsylvania, Thomas A. McCullock and Norma of Leesburg, Fla., Andrew S. McCullock and Cynthia of St. Johnsbury; a daughter: Jody Boardman and Carman of Buford, S.C.; a brother: Robert Magoon and Sandra of S. Wheelock, VT; 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband: Leon McCullock Sr.; a brother: Richard G. Magoon; a sister: Ann Leslie Broome; and two sons: Patrick and Donald McCullock.
A funeral will be held on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, 10 a.m. at United Community Church, 1325 Main St., St. Johnsbury, Vt. Burial will follow immediately at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery on Mt. Pleasant Street in St. Johnsbury. The public may call on the family on Monday, June 5, 2023, 6-8 p.m. at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer St. in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
