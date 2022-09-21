Joyce Evelyn Swett Obituary

Joyce Evelyn Swett passed away peacefully on Sept. 21, 2022 at her home in Lyndonville, Vermont. Joyce was born April 19, 1925. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul E. Swett. Joyce and Paul had two children, Phyllis Swett (Bill Dalton) and Paula Swett (Pete Johnson). Edward Robbins, her beloved partner, was at her side when she passed away. Ed’s children Mark (Debbie), Kevin (Kathy) and Linda (Eric) Johnson and their families all loved Joyce.
We have extreme gratitude for Linda who was Mom’s caregiver until the end.
Joyce (Gran)was adored by eight grandchildren Aaron (Katie), Conor (Missy), Molly Quinlan (died 2020); Mackenzie (Kip) Towns, Zachary (Alyssa) Bohlen, and Lindsay (Andrew) Bohlen, Heather Hayes (Justin), Heidi Marsano and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. Her life work took many directions -a court stenographer, Caledonian-Record typesetter, legal assistant, a partner in Paul Swett Builders, car restoration and maple sugaring business with Paul. She was lucky to meet Ed Robbins who also adored maple sugaring. She was devoted to The South Church, The Searchlight Group and the St. Johnsbury Academy 1943 class of girls. She was a member of the Eastern Stars, a docent at the Athenaeum, and a hospital volunteer. She was always happy to live in St. Johnsbury and to be a 1943 graduate of the St. J. A.
Joyce was a kind, caring, generous soul who was very accepting and loving to all. She remained grateful and thankful to everyone for everything to the very end. We thank you for the legacy of grace and empathy for all.
There will be a graveside family service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, Utah 84741, Caledonia Home Health and Hospice, 16 Sherman Dr., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.