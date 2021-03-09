Joyce (Langmaid) Bennett - Obituary

Joyce (Langmaid) Bennett, 91, of St. Johnsbury, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the St. Johnsbury Health and Rehab after declining health. She was born July 8, 1929, the sixth of seven children to the late Burl and Ethel (Drew) Langmaid of North Danville, Vt., and was raised on the family farm. In 1945 Joyce married Herbert (Pa) Bennett and together they raised 5 children in St. Johnsbury.
Joyce worked at the Green Stamps Store, Hovey’s Shops and later EHV. Joyce was a gifted writer of beautiful and thoughtful poems which she often shared with people on special occasions. She and Herbert (Pa) often enjoyed dancing away their Saturday nights at the Lyndon Corner Grange Hall and could be seen regularly at horse pulls near and far. She loved driving around North Danville seeing and reminiscing about the old family farms owned by her brothers. She was proud of her Langmaid heritage.
Survivors include 4 children and their families: Melody Curtis and husband Mac of Port Trevorton, Pa., Melvin Bennett and wife Dawn of St. Johnsbury, Shari Bona and husband Bruce of Lyndonville and Howard Bennett and wife Jacqueline of St. Johnsbury; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren, one brother Hugh Langmaid and many nieces and nephews.
Joyce was also very fond of an incredibly special caregiver, Deb Peck.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert (Pa) Bennett in 2009, oldest son Phil in 1995, 2 sisters, Betty Hawkins, and Jean Hutchins, and 3 brothers, Forrest, Phil, and Arnold Langmaid.
Arrangements for A Celebration of Her Life will be held in the spring.
Contributions in Joyce’s memory may be made to the charity or organization of your choice.
Thank you,
The Bennett Family
