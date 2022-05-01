Joyce “Marilyn” Mason Obituary

Joyce “Marilyn” Mason, 83, of Guildhall, Vt., was called to Heaven, on April 15, 2022, after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
Marilyn was born in Groveton, N.H., on July 20, 1938, the third child of James and Dorothy Peers (Cook-Wheeler). She was raised in Groveton and attended the Groveton Schools.
Marilyn was active in the Stark Woman’s Club catering weddings, and the club’s suppers. She also helped with Sunday School.
She married her soul mate, Harley E. Mason Sr., and lived the life of an Air Force wife raising her children as they traveled the country. The family moved back to New England in 1978 and settled in Guildhall, Vt.
Marilyn was an artist though she would never boast about being so talented. She painted numerous seascapes over the years which were inspired by living near the Pacific Ocean in Hawaii and California. She also painted the Great Redwoods of California. Additionally, Marilyn left her mark on the ceramic world by producing many beautiful pieces of pottery. She was also an avid reader spending any free time immersed in a novel when she wasn’t making homemade donuts or her fabulous apple pies.
Surviving family members include her husband of nearly 69 years, Harley E. Mason Sr., and her children, Harley E. Mason Jr., and wife, Carmen of Milan, N.H. Her daughter, Cheryl (Mason) McVetty, and husband Brad of Maidstone, Vt. Grandchildren, Corey Mason, and wife, Jamie, of Groveton, N.H. Bryan Mason, and partner, Melinda Lang of Milan, N.H., and Jason McVetty, and partner, Olivia Frable, of Maidstone, Vt. Great-Grandchildren, Mathew Mason, Riley McVetty, and Kenley Mason. Many nieces and nephews. A sister, Juanita Benway, of Stark, N.H., two brothers, James (Reggie) Peers, of Stark, N.H., and Wayne Wheeler of Concord, N.H.
Marilyn was predeceased by her son, Steven Mason in 1982, and a grandson, Harley E. Mason, III in 1998.
A celebration of Marilyn’s life will be held at the Ridgwell Cemetery in Guildhall, Vt., on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 3 pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital https://www.stjude.org/ or to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main St., Lancaster NH 03584. For more information or to send an online condolence, please go to www.baileyfh.net.
