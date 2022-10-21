Joyce Mary Nougeim Obituary

Joyce Mary Nougeim, 83, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at the St. Johnsbury Health & Rehab Center where she has resided the past 8 years.
Joyce was born to the late Edward and Vera (Whiting) Renaud on April 1, 1939. She was born and raised in St. Johnsbury and graduated from the Academy. She got married to Warren L. Vigeant and they resided in Newark, Vt.
Joyce had many friends.
Later years she met her sweetheart Warren H. Brown who predeceased her.
Over the years Joyce worked as a stitcher at Newport Plastics and at Glovers in St. Johnsbury. She also worked as an LNA at St. Johnsbury Convalescence and was an avid gardener, growing tons of tomatoes. Joyce loved her cats, having as many as 30 at a time. She also had a dog and a pet rooster. Her last beloved cat was named Hobo.
Joyce loved the outdoors and in her younger years you might find her deer hunting or running a chainsaw.
Joyce is survived by her daughters, Ellen Ruggles and husband Roland JR of Lyndonville, Vt. and Anita Pottgeiser (Bill) of South Carolina; her brother Robert Renaud and sister Anita Soltis, both of Stratford, Conn.; three grandchildren: Michael Ruggles (Andria), Kate Ruggles (Chris), and Keisha Hall; a great-granddaughter, Vera L. Ruggles, and many nieces and nephews.
There will be no services at this time.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at saylesfh.com
