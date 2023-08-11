Joyce McCullock Tucker Obituary

Joyce lost her valiant fight with cancer on Aug. 9, 2023. She was born on Memorial Day, May 30, 1955, to Betty H. McCullock and Norman C. McCullock. Throughout her childhood she always thought the Memorial Day parades were in her honor.
Joyce started her career at George T. Noyce insurance in Bethlehem, N.H. and later for Geo M. Stevens insurance in Littleton, N.H. Joyce worked over 40 years in insurance and was always willing to help her clients. After retiring, she and her husband Daniel had the opportunity to travel the U.S. in a motorhome, visiting many family members and friends along the way.
Joyce served as a den mother for several years for the Bethlehem Cub Scouts and was active in the Bethlehem Ski Club. She was a trustee on the Bethlehem Public Library Building Committees for several years. Her efforts on the committee helped build a new town library and she continued to be an active member of the Bethlehem Public Library.
In her free time, Joyce enjoyed pickleball, golf, crocheting, quilting, and knitting. She learned how to play various instruments including the guitar, piano, ukulele, and dulcimers. She was always willing to play her instruments for anyone. When she wasn’t playing her instruments, she was learning many different foreign languages to include French, Spanish, Italian, and German.
She is survived by her husband Daniel C. Tucker, her son Benjamin Tucker and daughter-in-law Breanna Tucker, daughter Lindsay Tucker, sister Brenda Schmucker and brother-in-law Kurt Schmucker, niece Megan Sottak and her husband Tim Sottak along with their children Jasper, Rowan, Daya, nephew Kyle Schmucker and his wife Sara, her Uncle Kenneth McCullock and his wife Donna McCullock, cousin Kenneth Hicks and his wife Debbie Hicks, cousin Allison Deegan and her husband Patrick Deegan, cousin Alan McCullock and his wife Lori McCullock, sister-in-law Anna Miner, brother-in-law George Tucker III, and many more relatives.
At Joyce’s request, there will be no funeral services and in lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be made to the Bethlehem Public Library or the Norris Cotton Cancer Center at either the St. Johnsbury, Vt. or Lebanon, N.H. location.
