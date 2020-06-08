Joyce R. Peak Ingalls Madison of Belton, Texas, died on May 16, 2020. She was born in Lyndon, Vt. on Nov. 27, 1941 to Claire and Melvin Peak. Joyce graduated from Lyndon Institute class of 1959. She moved to Texas in 1977 with her first husband Gene Ingalls. In 1991 she married James Madison and was welcomed into his extended family. His son Jimmy and daughter Julie knew her as Momma Joyce, as did their children and as the years passed, their grandchildren. A special thank you to a special granddaughter, Jaime Lynn Crabtree who took over Joyce’s care along with hospice after the death of Jim last year.
She is survived by her siblings, George R. Peak (Colleen), Coles Pond Road, East Hardwick, Vt.; Donna Peak Rowell (Avery), Severance Hill Road, Concord, Vt. and Norma Peak Placey, Benton Road, N. Haverhill, N.H. Nieces and nephews Mike, Kim, Chad, Jeremy and Bethany and their families and cousins.
Joyce was predeceased by her mother in 2004, her father in 1972 and her husband in June of 2019.
She made yearly trips back to Vermont as long as her health allowed, the last time being 2012. A true Vermont Yankee at heart, she enjoyed her yearly trips to Vermont but loved her life in Texas.
Burial in the Temple Garden of Memory in Temple, Texas was on May 26, 2020.
