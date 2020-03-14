Joyce Victoria McLeod - Obituary

Joyce Victoria McLeod died March 11, 2020 after a short period of failing health. She was born in Everett, Mass., the daughter of M. Ross and Evelyn McLeod. At a very young age it was evident Joyce was going to need a bit of help to navigate her life here on earth. Her mom and dad spent the rest of their lives making sure Joyce was loved, safe, having as many opportunities as she was able and to experience life to its fullest, always putting Joyce’s needs before their own. A summer home in Topsham, Vermont gave Joyce many happy times away from the bustle of the city, where her cousins would join her to enjoy the fresh country air, and camaraderie of family. Ross and Evelyn counted their blessings every day, when, as they got older, and could not provide for Joyce’s increasing care needs, found the identical care and love at the Lyndon Women’s’ Home, later called Cedar Lane Home, in Danville, Vermont. Joyce was predeceased by her dad, Ross McLeod in 2016, mom Evelyn in 2009, cousin Brian McLeod in 2006.
Joyce is survived by her cousins who will miss her very much. Sandy Pike (Buddy), Donald McLeod (Linda), Pamela Smith (Brent), Cathy Dawson (David), and Vickie McLeod Tardiff (Michael) and many more cousins across the country. Joyce is also survived by her Cedar Lane family who provided a loving family environment for the last 20 years, of which we will always be eternally grateful.
Calling hours will be on Monday, March 16th from 2-4 and 6-8 at Ross Funeral Home, 282 West Main St., Littleton, N.H. A service will be later in the spring. Memorial Donations can be made to Cedar Lane Home, 69 Cedar Lane, Danville, VT 05828. To offer your condolences to the famiy please visit www.rossfuneral.com.
