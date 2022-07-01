Juanita A. Potter Obituary

Juanita A. Potter, age 89, of Keaau, Hawaii, passed on peacefully at home on June 13, 2022. “Nita” was born on Jan. 3, 1933 in Craftsbury , Vermont. She was the daughter of the late Shirley and Esther (Annis) Sweatt.
She graduated high school from Craftsbury Academy and she met her late husband, Fletcher I Potter Jr. of Hardwick, Vermont at the Cole’s Pond Dance Hall in Walden, Vermont. Both always said it was love (or dance?) at first sight! They attended Lyndon State College together as a married couple, both earning degrees in Education.
Nita was a dedicated and gifted teacher and especially loved teaching kindergarten. Her teaching career continued around the country as Fletcher pursued his career in the U.S. Customs. Nita loved traveling, and joined her husband on some of his world-wide work trips. She also loved to entertain, whether it was family and friends at their summer cottage on Seymour Lake, in Morgan, Vermont or Fletcher’s Customs associates from around the world. While living in Maryland Nita received advanced degrees in Education at the University of Maryland, where she went on to join the faculty as a teacher-educator. Upon Fletcher’s retirement, they returned home to Vermont where she continued to teach in the Education department at Johnson State College. The couple also started their own business “Fletcher Potter Real Estate” in Morgan, Vermont which they ran successfully together for many years.
She is survived by her children, son Fletcher I. Potter III and daughter Jerri L. Potter; five grandchildren , Kelly, Carys, Ian, Aiden and Bea; and two great-grandchildren, Marshall and Olivia; sister Carolyn Zamora and brother Roger Sweatt. She was predeceased by her husband Fletcher I. Potter Jr; sisters Virginia Hagen and Zoe Brow; brothers Harry (Sunny) Sweatt and Allen (Bunny) Sweatt.
Nita will be remembered as a devoted mother and grandmother, a dedicated educator and a loyal friend to many.
No services are planned at this time, and her earthly remains will be returned to her beloved Seymour Lake. Donations in her memory may be mailed to the “Alzheimer’s Association,” National Capital Area Chapter, 810 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102 or online at www.alz.org. Cards of condolence may be sent to: Jerri Potter, HC1 Box 4138, Keaau, HI. 96749.
