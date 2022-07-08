Judith Ann Clark Obituary

Judith Ann Clark, age 76, of Pudding Hill Road, Lyndonville, Vt., passed away peacefully at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, Wednesday night July 6, 2022.
Judith was born in Bay Shore, N.Y., on May 5, 1946, daughter to the late Robert and Mary (Taylor) Martin. She grew up on Long Island graduating from Islip High School with the Class of 1965. She lived in the area over 50 years and met Robert Clark, marrying him on June 16, 1973. Judith worked as a Nurses’ Aide at the Orleans County Hospital, now North Country, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, Caledonia Home Health as well as the Canterbury Inn. She was a long-time communicant of St. Elizabeth’s Church and enjoyed trips with groups the Fr. Joseph Lively took to Europe that included Ireland, Portugal, Spain and Italy. Judy also spent time in Scotland and England on family trips with Robert. She enjoyed gardens, especially florals, liked watching murder mysteries from Murder She Wrote to all the British mysteries.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 49 years, Robert Clark, of Lyndonville, two sons: Gregory A. Clark and his wife, Jessica, of Monkton, Vt., Rodney Clark of Lyndonville, three brothers: Robert Martin of Centereach, N.Y., Wayne Martin and his wife, Stephanie, of Melbourne, Fla., William Martin and wife, Vicki, of West Glover, Vt. and one granddaughter: Elizabeth Clark. She was quite fond of her furry friend, Sweet Pea, a 17-year-old Shih tzu that she lost last April.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church on Hill Street in Lyndonville with Fr. Lance Harlow as celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Elizabeth’s Cemetery immediately after.
There will be no calling hours.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
