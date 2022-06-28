Judith Ann Savarese Waterman Obituary

Sept. 2, 1948 - May 13, 2022
Judith Ann Savarese Waterman passed away in Tucson, Arizona after a short battle with cancer. Judi was born in Colorado to Harold Savarese and Iris June Carroll Savarese. She came into this world with fighting spirit and maintained a fiery personality all through her life. She did it her way until the end.
The first indication of her future personality was in about 1950, when I, Judi’s 3-years-older sister started school. We were living in Detroit where my dad was in the service. Each school day, Mom and Judi would walk me to the school bus stop and we’d all wait for the bus. One day, Judi slipped away and my mother panicked. Turns out that Judi had stowed away on the school bus and was calmly sitting at a school desk when discovered.
My next significant memory of her was when she was probably in about fifth grade. We would walk home separately and I later discovered that she liked to collect little snakes and bring them home in her pocket and slip them into a piggy bank in our shared closet. This was discovered when the bank was broken and the snakes escaped. Easy to see the division in our family as Mom and I sat outside and waited while Dad and Judi hunted snakes in our closet. Only Judi would be thrilled at the snake hunt.
Everything that Judi did was attributed to the “Savarese” in her. Dad had 12 brothers and sisters raised in Gulfport, Mississippi. Every one of them was an “individual” and Judi lived up to that legacy well. At 14, my dad had “ridden the rails” from Mississippi to the World’ Fair in Chicago before he was caught and put on a chain gang in Georgia. (Thinking of Dad and Judi, something about apples and trees comes to mind) After WWII, Dad and Mom built houses for returning soldiers all over the Denver area and we usually lived in each house until it sold. We were vagabonds at an early age.
Judi loved horses. She worked at a local stable throughout junior high and high school. She was a proud member of the Westernaires, a precision riding club in Lakewood, Colorado.
Judi quit high school in the early 60’s “because it wasn’t for her” and the only thing she truly loved was reading, winning many reading awards. She married Ken Waterman on Aug. 18, 1967, a local Golden boy who became a career military man. They traveled together from station to station for 20 years before she decided that she needed a different life and they divorced. This undoubtedly fueled her natural wanderlust. Kenny did many wonderful things for Judi. He convinced her to get her GED, stood by her when she graduated from auto mechanics school, and became her pit crew when she took up race car driving in Germany. But, ultimately she decided that the military life no longer fit her interests, and she stayed at their base in California when he moved on.
In the early 90’s she sold her home in California and bought her first motor home. Over the years, she accepted work camper jobs in many different states, always spending the winter months (she detested snow) in Arizona. This was her lifestyle and she loved it.
Judi was fiercely independent, quick to anger, a real fighter, and stubborn as they come. She was very vocal and never afraid to tell anyone what she thought they needed to know. She was spunky and sassy and the older she got, the less of a filter she had. But, she had a heart bigger than the size of Texas and was truly the kindest and most caring person you could know. She was dearly loved and will be missed by many.
Judi was predeceased by her parents and her brother David. She leaves behind a sister Nancy (Rob) in Vermont, a niece Crystal and many “adopted” nephews and dear friends. Her final wishes were to have no service and to be cremated with the ashes of her dogs and scattered in an Aspen grove. We are planting an Aspen grove on our Vermont property so she will have her wish, (although there will probably be some snow.)
