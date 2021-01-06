Judith Ann Turner - Obituary

Judith Ann Turner, 79, of Danville, Vt., passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at her home.
Judy was born in Klamath Falls, Ore. on Dec. 5, 1941, to Elmer and Helen (Kruger) Allen. She was raised and educated in Corvallis, Ore., graduating from Corvallis High School, Class of 1959. On Feb. 26, 1961, Judy married Gerald E. “Joe” Turner. For a time, the family owned a grocery store. For the past 20 years, they have owned and operated Point Comfort at Joe’s Pond in Danville. With all of that, Judy considered herself a homemaker for the majority of her life.
Judy enjoyed boating, camping, and travelling, although she referred to her travelling as “glamping.” In a motorhome, the couple visited every state in the U.S. and travelled all over Alaska and Canada. She was known for always having her hair and nails just so, no matter the occasion.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years: Joe Turner of West Danville, Vt.; two children: Dana Turner and wife, Angie, of W. Danville and Heidi Ball and husband, David, of Long Beach, Calif.; a brother: Ronald Allen of Arizona; a sister: Charlotte Allen of Oregon; and two grandchildren: Christopher Turner and Cassandra Lauro.
She was predeceased by her parents: Elmer and Helen Allen.
There will be no services at this time.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
