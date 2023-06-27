Judith Ann Warden Obituary

Judith Ann Warden, age 84, of Whitefield, N.H., died peacefully on June 21, 2023, surrounded by her three children. Judy is celebrated for her love of family, friends, and being a “professional volunteer.”
Judy adored her loving husband of 63 years, Edward, and her children and grandchildren. She was also very excited for her first great-grandchild to be born in September. Judy’s favorite place to spend her time was sitting on the porch of her Partridge Lake camp; Hatetoquitit. Her favorite time of year was the week of the 4th of July when all of her children and grandchildren came to visit the camp. Judy enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and spoiling them with their favorite meals. She was an active member of the Partridge Lake Property Owners Association for many years and served as the treasurer and hosted annual Board Meetings.
Judy was born in Newark, N.J., and earned an Associate’s Degree from Millersville State College, where she met her husband, Richard Edward. Judy worked in Media, Pa., as a bank teller until she had her children. She chose to stay home and raise her children while they were younger and attending school. Judy later worked as a Career Counselor at Strath Haven High School, in Wallingford, Pa., for ten years until her retirement. Judy and her husband moved to Bethlehem, N.H., in 1993 and enjoyed townhouse living and skiing at Bretton Woods. She moved to the Summit Retirement Community in Whitefield, N.H., five years ago and spent her time there with many friends playing scrabble, bingo, and attending happy hours and classes.
Judy considered herself a “professional volunteer,” and nothing made her happier than helping others. She was on the Board of Directors for the Littleton Hospital Auxiliary, was a chairperson for the Scholarship Committee and spent many days working in the hospital gift shop. Judy was an active member of the First Congregational Church of Littleton and acted as a Deacon, Council Member and she served on the Personnel Committee. Judy was a breast cancer survivor and a member of the Rally Round Breast Cancer Support Group. She coordinated many different speakers for this group and valued the personal discussions that they had and made many new friendships.
Judy had many friends near and far and frequently commented on how lucky she was to have them in her life. She was the first one to suggest celebrating a special birthday, gathering for a luncheon or sharing thoughts about the most recent books being read. Judy enjoyed her weekly mahjong group and valued the beautiful friendships that she made there. She also had a weekly bridge group who brought a smile to her face. Judy was a wonderful friend to others because she was always a good listener, was available in difficult times, would do regular check-ins and let people know that they mattered to her.
Judy is predeceased by her husband, Richard Edward Warden, her parents, Rita and William Eaton, and her sister Donna Schaeffer. She is survived by her sister Sandra Eaton, daughter Amy Somerville Clarke (Keith), sons Scott (Kathy) Warden and Todd (Astrid) Warden, grandchildren Christopher (Kayla) Somerville, Ryan Somerville, Quimby Warden, Tucker Warden, Addie Warden and nieces and nephews.
The funeral will take place on Friday, July 7, 2023 at 10:00 am at the First Congregational Church in Littleton, NH. Burial will be private following the service. A Celebration of Life for both Judy and Ed Warden will also take place the same day at the Franconia Inn, Fanconia, NH, from 11:30-2:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Partridge Lake Property Owners Association c/o Jill Corey, PO Box 4, Littleton, NH 03561.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cremation Society of NH, Littleton NH.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.