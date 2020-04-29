Judith Dianne Sloan - Obituary

Judith Dianne Sloan, 77, of Newbury, Vt., passed away suddenly on the 24th of April 2020 at Cottage Hospital in Woodsville, N.H., with family by her side.
She was born to the late Edith Ida Sloan and Hubert Dustin Sloan of Island Pond, Vt. Judy was a deeply devoted mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend. She was a uniquely optimistic woman with a beautiful smile and a kind, generous soul. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, music, dancing, volunteering, and reading. Her vibrant and youthful presence will be missed by many.
Judy is survived by her children, Lisa De La Bruere, of Inverness, Fla., Roberta De La Bruere Jordan, of Derby, Vt., Robert De La Bruere, Jr, of Island Pond, Vt., Andrea De La Bruere, of Essex, Vt. with whom she shared with former spouse, Robert De La Bruere, Sr., and Dianne McReynolds, of Island Pond, Vt., with whom she shared with former spouse, Russell McReynolds.
Judy is also survived by her step-children, Scott & Wendy McReynolds Somers of Danville, Vt., Rory & Tina McReynolds Patrone, of Harker Heights, Texas, Scott & Sheila McReynolds Dodge of North Danville, Vt. and Earl Jay McReynolds, of White River Junction, Vt., 12 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, siblings Marcia Quinn of Calgary, Alberta, Canada and Jeffrey Sloan, of Richmond, Vt. Judy is predeceased by her brother John David Sloan.
Those who knew Judy know she did not enjoy being fussed over. In lieu of funeral services and to honor Judy’s character, we ask that all who wish to participate make a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at https://www.st.jude.org.
Online condolences may be made to curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home locally family owned and operated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.