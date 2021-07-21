Judith Duke (Page) Dean Obituary

Judith Duke (Page) Dean, of Littleton, N.H., passed away peacefully on July 18, 2021 at the Littleton Regional Hospital. She was born in Wichita, Kansas the daughter of Wilbur and Julia (McClellan) Page. Judy’s active role with her extended family, church and community will be missed.
She was the dear friend and companion of Jim McMahon; beloved widow of David Dean; loving step-mother of Andrew (Cheryl) Dean; grandmother of Jessica, Jennifer and David; sister of Bernie Page and JD Page.
An online memorial will be held on Tuesday, July 27, at 9 p.m., Eastern Time. Please contact Judy’s closest friends or relatives for a link to an online memorial service. Donations in memory of Judith should be made to the charity that means the most to you. To offer your condolences to the family please visit www.rossfuneral.com.
