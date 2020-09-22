Judith Ella Ramsdell Cushman - Obituary

Judith Ella Ramsdell Cushman, 73, formerly of Bible Hill Road in St. Johnsbury, died on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at the St. Johnsbury Health and Rehab after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Judy was born in the den of her childhood home in Lyndonville, Vt., on Sept. 28, 1946 the daughter of Malcolm and Evelyn (Robinson) Ramsdell. She was raised and educated in Lyndonville, Vt., graduating from Lyndon Institute. In 1969, she married the love of her life, Jerry D. Cushman and although they divorced years later, they raised a strong daughter, Lisa Cushman, whom along with her companion, Korey Gordon, cared for Judy in their home for six years while she battled her disease. Judy enjoyed a long-time career at the Lyndonville Savings Bank starting as a teller and working her way into the loan office. Friday mornings before work was spent having breakfast with her co-workers at the diner and she spent every lunch hour with her mother.
Judy enjoyed all her family dearly, especially her grandchildren who brought her much joy. Judy loved dancing, having morning coffee with her neighbor and former sister-in-law, Sandra Locklin, watching Criminal Minds (Shemar Moore), taking walks and spending time at home and in her garden. She had a big heart and a big smile and will be missed by many.
Survivors include her daughter, Lisa Cushman (Korey Gordon) of St. Johnsbury, Vt.; grandchildren, Brody and Bryce Gordon of St. Johnsbury; brothers, David and James Ramsdell of Lyndonville, Vt.; sisters, Kathryn Patoine of Wolcott, Vt. and Karen (Mike) Skinner of Concord, Vt.; a special niece, Debra Locklin of St. Johnsbury; many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, Malcolm Ramsdell in 1972 and Evelyn Campbell in 2014; brother-in-law, Victor Patoine in 2011 and her ex-husband, Jerry in 2015.
There will be no services.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
