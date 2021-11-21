Judith “Judie” E. Bennett, age 78, of Woodsville, NH, passed away November 10, 2021, at UPMC Pinnacle Hospital in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.
Judie was born February 14, 1943 at Brighton Hospital in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, daughter of Roy and Ella (Degree) Gonyaw.
Judie grew up in Wells River, VT and attended St. Johnsbury Academy. She went on to work for Fairbanks Scales, St. Johnsbury Trucking, Turf Magazine, and eventually semi-retired as Office Administrator at Paradise Park Association in Punta Gorda, FL.
Surviving are her only son Wayne Gammell and his wife Ann, grandson, Ryan Gammell and great-grandson, Colby Gammell. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Irene Johnson, brother Bob Norman and husband Peter Bennett.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Second Chance Animal Rescue, 1517 Meadow St., Littleton, NH 03561.
At her wishes, there will be no Memorial Service.
