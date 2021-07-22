Judith ‘Judy’ Balch Obituary

Judith, (Judy) L. Balch, age 62, of Lunenburg, Vermont passed Away on June 30, 2021, while at home. Judy was born in Melbourne, Fla., on April 28, 1959. In her youth she spent time living in Florida and Georgia, before growing up in Vermont. Judy graduated from Concord High School in Concord, Vermont. She continued on to receive an Associate’s degree from Thomas College, and then to earn her Bachelor’s degree in business administration from Argosy University.
Judy was married to Gardner H. Balch Jr., on June 19, 1982 they were married for 39 wonderful years. Judy is survived by her husband Gardner Balch Jr.; her sons Benjamin Balch and William Balch; Her step-sons Jeffery Balch and Randy Balch; her grandchildren Brennan Balch, Rebekah Johnston, Savanna Battles, Rachel Balch, Carson Balch, Kennedy Balch, and Madison Balch; her sister’s Patricia Babcock and Victoria Bryer; in addition, 16 nephews and nieces; and her dog, Lady Jane.
Judy is preceded in death by her father Richard Bryer, her mother Joyce (Placey) Bryer, and her daughter Desiree Balch.
Judy worked for the Paper Mill in Gilman Vermont working in the power house. She then owned and operated her own daycare service based out of her home, caring for many children over 12 years. After this, she worked at Bretton Woods Ski Resort and The Mt Washington Hotel Golf Pro-shop, as a member of the guest services team. Judy spent time cooking for the Sisters of Mercy at the Fanny Allen convent in Colchester, Vt. Finally, Judy worked with both Vermont Wood Net and WPMA, in an administrative role helping to orchestrate the usage of sustainably harvested wood products in manufacturing.
Judy had a tremendous love for gardening and for growing. She had bountiful fruit and vegetable gardens, as well as beautiful flower and herb gardens, with her purple lilacs being her favorites. Judy was also known for her prowess in the kitchen. She cooked delicious food, and found happiness in people’s enjoyment of her cooking. She enjoyed crafting in almost any form but particularly knitting and crochet. Family and friends were the most important things to Judy, she loved spending time with loved ones. Visits to relatives or friends’ houses, sleepovers with her grandchildren, and a card game or board game amongst loved ones, always gave her joy. She was actively involved with her community as a member of the Old Home Day committee, and a vendor at the Lunenburg Farmer’s Market. More than anything else however, Judy was known for the gatherings that she would host. Judy loved getting people together for festive holiday parties and relaxing cookouts. She hosted many a birthday party for friends and family alike. Nothing made her happier than to enjoy the company of those who she loved.
The family of Judy Balch would like to thank North Country Home Health and Hospice service for all of their help in Judy’s final days. A graveside service will be held Saturday, Sept., 25, 11 a.m., at the Riverside Cemetery, Lunenburg, Vt. To offer your condolences to the family please visit www.rossfuneral.com.
