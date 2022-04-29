Judith “Judy” Marie Roy Peters Obituary

Judith “Judy” Marie Roy Peters, age 76, died peacefully at home on April 21, 2022, in Sarasota, Fla. She was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt, on Sept. 29, 1945, and grew up in West Barnet, Vermont.
Judy grew up enjoying Harvey’s Lake, a large extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins in the small community of West Barnet. She spoke fondly of many good memories over the years. She loved learning and playing basketball in high school at Peacham Academy, where she graduated from. She settled in Connecticut and raised two daughters with weekly trips to the local library and teaching important life lessons on sewing, knitting, cooking and learning to enjoy playing outside in nature. She was a lover of art and antiques and spent many hours treasure hunting at yard sales and thrift shops. She also loved the art of pottery and spent many weekends at art shows displaying and selling her pottery in the 70s. Later in life, she resettled in Sarasota, Florida, with Gus.
She is survived by her husband, Gus Peters of Sarasota, Fla.; two daughters, Marsha Hallstrom Jorgensen of New Hartford, Conn., and Michelle Hallstrom Blackwell of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; brothers, Gary C. Roy and Kathie Crown of Barnet, David Roy and wife Gail of Westford, Vt., Dale Roy and wife Marceya of Peachham, Vt. Also, surviving are two grandchildren, James Jorgensen and Jenna Duntz and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by father, Allan V. Roy, and mother, Miriam Hatch, sister, Jacqueline Davis and husband Tom Davis, and granddaughter, Cloe Duntz.
Honoring Judith’s request, services will be private and at a later date.
