Judith Linda Stimson Obituary

Judith Linda Stimson, 73, of Maple Lane, Bath, N.H., died unexpectedly at St. Johnsbury Health and Rehabilitation Center, St. Johnsbury, Vt. on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
Judy was born in Woodsville, N.H. at the old Cottage Hospital, on May 24, 1947, to Fred Kinsley and Audrey L. (George) Robinson. She was a graduate of Haverhill Academy, Class of 1965. On June 4, 1966, she married David George Stimson.
She worked on the family farm, the Carbee Valley Farm, and performed all the chores from milking to sugaring to keeping the books. She enjoyed gardening and working outdoors maintaining her property. In her spare time, she liked reading novels. She loved time at Long Sands at York Beach, Maine. Mostly, Judy loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, David G. Stimson on April 10, 2014; her daughter, Davalyn Anne Stimson on March 1, 2018; and her father, Fred K. Robinson on Feb. 5, 2011.
Survivors include two daughters, Carmen Stimson Graham of Bath and Robin Heywood and husband Sean of Monroe, N.H.; three grandchildren, Caitlin Fullerton and husband Justin, Michael Vogt, and Carrie Vogt and partner Brian Mallett; two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Piper Fullerton; her mother, Audrey L. Robinson of North Haverhill; a sister, Laury Theriault and husband Paul of Monroe; her extended family from Australia, especially her cousin, Lynn; her best friend since childhood, who was like a sister, Patsy Woods of Bath; along with nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held in the Carbee District Cemetery, Bath.
Memorial contributions may be made to MDA, Myotonic Dystrophy Research, 1 Sundial Avenue, Suite 208N, Manchester, NH 03103.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
