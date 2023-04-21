Judith Morrison Gentry Obituary

Judith Morrison Gentry (Judy), 85, died peacefully at Friendship Village in Bloomington, Minn., on Feb. 18, 2023. She was surrounded by her loving sons, close family members, and friends.
Born on June 13, 1937, to Harvey Rowe Morrison and Leslie (Smith) Morrison, Judy was the oldest of three children. She spent most of her childhood in Wellesley, Mass., and Peacham, Vt. She graduated from Beaver Country Day School (Mass.) in 1955, followed by two years at Colby-Junior College (N.H., now Colby-Sawyer). In 1959, she earned a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from the University of Michigan. In her 50’s, she received a master’s degree in clinical psychology from the University of St. Thomas (Minn.) and a Marriage and Family Therapy certificate from St. Mary’s University (Minn.).
Judy began her career as a K-3rd grade elementary school teacher. In 1962, she married William C. Gentry, Jr., and they had homes consecutively in New Hampshire, Colorado, and Minnesota. They divorced in 1976 and neither remarried. In addition to raising three active boys, Judy, following in her father’s footsteps, was a “Jill of All Trades.” Her career leveraged a variety of skills in marketing, sales, communications, advertising, vocational rehabilitation, psychological counseling, outplacement, administration, developing and teaching classes, facilitating groups, and writing. Her last role before retirement was as a marriage and family therapist, specializing in losses and transitions, family-intergenerational problems, career assessment and development, and women’s group therapy.
Judy was creative, playful, kind, curious, and empathetic. She held strong spiritual and ethical values. She was an active member of Christ Presbyterian Church and later became a deacon at Oak Grove Presbyterian Church. Besides her family, her lifelong passions were creative writing (with several published stories and poems), church and community choirs, genealogy, flower gardens, art museums, and her family’s log cabin in the Vermont mountains.
Judy is survived by her sons and their spouses: Scott and Traci (Connecticut); Christopher and Tammy (Ohio); and Eric and Kristina (Minn.). Her two brothers, David L. Morrison (N.H.) and William B. Morrison (Florida), also survive her, as well as seven grandchildren: Braedon and Carina (Conn.); Caitlin, Matthew, and David (Ohio); and Noah and Sophia (Minn.).
A celebration of life service will be held at Oak Grove Presbyterian Church, Bloomington, Minn., on June 17 at 11 a.m. (visitation at 10 a.m.) followed by a cemetery service in August in Peacham, Vt.
In lieu of flowers, donations are graciously accepted by Oak Grove Presbyterian Church (2200 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington, MN, 55431) and the Team Member Appreciation Fund at Friendship Village (8100 Highwood Dr., Bloomington, MN, 55438). Both organizations offer tax deductions; please request that they notify Scott Gentry of your generosity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.