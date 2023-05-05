Judy Ann Humphrey Obituary

Judy Ann Humphrey

Judy Ann Humphrey, 71, of Reno, Nevada passed away April 27, 2023 at her home with her mother and sister at her side.

Judy was born in Vermont, but lived in Reno the last 34 years.

She had a passion for traveling and traveled extensively. Other than traveling, her main enjoyment was cooking, camping, boating, hiking, swimming, reading and volunteering.

She expressed great gratitude for her life.

Judy’s father, brother, many aunts, uncles and cousins have predeceased her. She leaves her beloved mother and sister who presently live in the area.

She will be buried in McIndoe Falls, Vermont cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of lowers, donations may be sent to NV Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence (NCEDSV), 250 S. Rock Blvd., Ste. 116, Reno, NV 89502.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.