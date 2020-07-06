Judy Fortin LaCoss, 70, of Lyndonville, Vt., passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Dartmouth Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. Visiting hours will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020, 6-8 p.m. at Guibord-Pearsons Funeral Home at 15 Main Street in Lyndonville. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Friday, July 10, 2020, 11 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Lyndonville. A full obituary will follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.