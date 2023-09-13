Judy Mae Boulay Obituary

Judy Mae Boulay, age 78, of Lyndonville, Vt. passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Judy was born in Lyndonville on Dec. 10, 1944, to Fred and Laurette (Grenier) Ruggles. She was raised and educated locally, graduating from Lyndon Institute, Class of 1963. On Nov. 11, 1970, Judy married the love of her life, Michael H. Boulay. The couple shared 25 years together before Michael’s death in 1996. In her early years, Judy worked at Conners and Hoffman Shoe Factory and at Fairbanks Scales. When their first child was born, Judy and Mike decided that Judy would stay home and raise their family. During that same time, the couple owned and operated Mike’s Automotive in St. Johnsbury, Vt. Over the years, Judy was a caregiver to many nieces, nephews, and neighborhood children. To them she was their “Nunna” and she loved them all dearly. In her later years, Judy especially loved working at Sugar Ridge Campground in Danville, Vt.
During her early adult years, Judy enjoyed playing softball and volleyball through the St. Johnsbury Rec Department. She and Mike enjoyed spending their free time camping in Glover, Vt. with her brothers and sisters and their dog Kayla. Over the years, she liked watching her grandchildren play baseball, softball and football. She specifically like watching her beloved Boston Red Sox, although she was not really impressed with this year’s performance. Judy was the best maker of her famous Black Bottom Brownies and Peppermint Squares, along with her “famous” grilled cheese sandwich.
Survivors include her children: daughter, Sonya and Chris “Dufus” Carr of Lyndonville and son, Randy Boulay also of Lyndonville; grandchildren: Paige, Owen, and Michael of Lyndonville; four brothers: George “Punk” and Gail Ruggles of East Haven, Vt., Peter and Gloria Ruggles of Sun City, Calif., Steve and Nancy Ruggles of Naples, Fla., and Tim and Laural Ruggles of Danville, Vt.; two sisters: Ann Fassett of Lyndonville, Vt. and Linda and Fred Wells of St. Johnsbury, Vt.; sisters-in-law: Nancy (Ted) Ruggles of Lyndonville, Vt., and Nancy (Doc) Ruggles of New Haven, Vt.; a special friend: Diane Ruggles of Freedom, PA; and many, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband: Michael H. Boulay, on June 3, 1996; brothers: Charles “Skippy” and Claudette Ruggles, Alfred “Ted” Ruggles, and Kenneth “Doc” Ruggles; and sisters: Paula “Polly” and Maurice Young and Joyce Dionne.
A funeral service, officiated by John Sleeper, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, 11 a.m. at Guibord-Pearsons Funeral Home on 15 Main St. in Lyndonville, Vt. Burial will follow immediately at Lyndon Center Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Judy’s grandchildren request donations to any of the following organizations: (Michael’s request) Lyndon Rescue, PO Box 401, Lyndonville, VT 05851; (Paige’s request) Shriners Hospitals for Children, donate.lovetotherescue.org or (Owen’s request) East Burke Fire Brigade, PO Box 203, East Burke, VT 05832.
Memories and condolences can be shared at guibordfh.com
