Judy Ramsey - Obituary

Judy Ramsey, 66, passed away peacefully on Feb. 15 after a period of declining health. She was born June 25, 1953 in Littleton to Leland and Dorothy (Richardson) Ramsey. Judy graduated from Littleton High School in 1971, and then worked for the local telephone company. Later, she was employed as a professional painter in Florida and Littleton, as well as a realtor in Florida.
She had a passion for her animals (dogs, cats, llama, and horse), her flower gardens, Caspian Lake, and TB12 and the Patriots. She also enjoyed crocheting and puzzlemaking. She looked forward to the numerous visits by her brother James with Cumberland Farms’ coffee in hand.
Judy was predeceased by her parents and sister Jane (Ramsey) Hopkins. She is survived by her aunt Jo (Elinor Richardson)Lewis of Oregon and Arizona, her uncle Albee Richardson of Texas, and her aunt Joyce (Ramsey) Wright of Littleton. Other surviving family members include her brother James and wife Gail (Moynihan), her sister Jill (Ramsey) Corey and husband Jeffrey, her brother-in-law Rodney Hopkins, her nieces Kate (Ramsey) Noel, Jocelyn (Corey) Wright, and Jenny (Corey) Burke, as well as her nephews Michael Hopkins, and Rodney Hopkins. In addition, Judy leaves behind several grandnieces, grandnephews, and many cherished friendships.
There will be a graveside service at the Wheeler Hill Cemetery on her birthday, June 25 at 11 a.m., with the Reverend Curtis Metzger officiating. Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium was in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Judy’s name to an animal rescue place of one’s choice.
