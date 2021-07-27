Julia Crocker Obituary

Julia H. (Foster) Crocker, 95, of Wallace Street, East Ryegate, Vt., died on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Julia was born in Groton, Vt. on Sept. 25, 1925 to Ralph B. and Jessie M. (Smith) Foster.
She graduated from Groton High School. On Nov. 3, 1944, she married Chester Allen Crocker, Jr.
Julia loved baking, knitting, and attending plays. She also wintered in Florida for a time. Mostly, she loved family gatherings and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Chester A. Crocker on Dec. 5, 2004; her daughter, Martha Foster Crown on Feb. 23, 2021; and three sisters, Dorothy Welch, Martha Rogers, and Jean Malnati on May 15, 2019.
Survivors include her three sons, Stephen A. Crocker of East Ryegate, Ralph F. Crocker and wife Candice of Peacham, Vt., and James S. Crocker and wife Patricia of East Ryegate; a son-in-law, Russell Crown of Groton, Vt.; 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be Tuesday, Aug. 3 from 6-7 p.m. at Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch St., Woodsville, N.H.
A graveside service will be Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 11 a.m. in the Groton Village Cemetery, with Pastor Candace Ricker of the Groton United Methodist Church, officiating.
AFTERGLOW
I’d like the memory of me
to be a happy one,
I’d like to leave an afterglow
of smiles when life is done.
I’d like to leave an echo
whispering softly down the ways,
Of happy times and laughing
times and bright and sunny days.
I’d like the tears of those who
grieve, to dry before the sun
Of happy memories that I leave
When life is done.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
