Julia M. Belmore Obituary

Recently celebrating her 98th birthday, Julia M. Belmore passed away at Weeks Medical Center on April 6, 2022.
Born in Colebrook, N.H., in 1924, Julia was the youngest of four children of Jane and Alfred Martin. Losing her parents at a very young age, she was raised by her siblings Andrew, Keith and Helen Martin as well as neighbors and caretakers. For a brief time she lived with her grandfather, Joseph Smith, in Lancaster while attending two years at Lancaster Academy, graduating with the Class of 1942. She graduated from The Elliott School of Nursing in Manchester and joined the Army Cadet Corps in World War II. Her long nursing career began at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Fla., and she continued as a private nurse at the Mountain View Grand Hotel and Morrison Hospital and then as an employee at Weeks Hospital and RMPA. She was a beloved school nurse in Lancaster and Jefferson where she fondly cared for hundreds of children. Julia would often make house calls and walked many children to the local dentist for treatment.
During her retirement, Julia volunteered at Weeks Medical Center where she earned her 5000-hour volunteer pin. She was the 2009 recipient of the Mel Gallup Memorial Award for Outstanding Volunteer Service. She was an active member of All Saints Tabernacle Society where she worked at many Fall Sales.
Julia married Richard (Lonnie) Belmore in 1947, they shared almost fifty years of marriage and raised their three children in Lancaster. Together they enjoyed many years at their camp, Sunset Lodge, on Maidstone Lake and formed many lifelong friendships. They also traveled to Winter Haven, Fla., as snowbirds and made several trips to Hawaii where Julia’s father is buried.
Julia is survived by her children, Richard (Dick) and Bethany Belmore, Robert Belmore, Jane and Jeff Gilman; her loving grandchildren, Brian (Jaime), Jay, Kaili, Lisa (Axel), Courtney (Brooks), Griffin (Briana); as well as great-grandchildren, Kendyl, Brady, Mason, Connor, Ayla, Jace, Charlotte, Lucas and Parker. She is also survived by her beloved sister, Helen Aucoin (age 101) of Atlanta, Ga., as well as many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.
The family is extremely grateful for the wonderful care Julia received at The Summit and Sartwell Place where she has lived for seven years.
Those who knew Julia will remember her ever-present warm smile and cheery disposition.
Donations may be made to The Summit Memory Care Unit, 56 Summit Drive, Whitefield, NH 03598, Attention Mary Bates.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, May 7, at 10 a.m. at All Saints Church, Lancaster. Reverend Matthew Mason, pastor of St. Michael Parish, Exeter, will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lancaster.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Lancaster, NH. For more information or to send an online condolence, please go to www.baileyfh.net.
