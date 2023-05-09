Julie Boardman, of St. Johnsbury passed away on May 1, 2023 at the age of 76 after declining health due to Parkinson’s.
Julie was born in St. Johnsbury the daughter of Shirley and Gordon Boardman. Julie graduated from Goddard College with a degree in Early Childhood education.
Julie worked for Head Start and then the State of Vermont (DCF) for many years, advocating for children and working with families. Julie’s advocacy transcended into her own family. She championed for her son Brendan and her grandchildren. Julie was a caretaker for her grandson Brendan who lived with her for many years. Julie advocated for his best interest always. Julie was always proud of her family and took great pride in voicing about Devon or other grandchildren’s accomplishments.
Julie enjoyed time on Martin Pond in Peacham in past years and going on trips and adventures with her dear friend Barbara Shearer. One of Julie’s passions was antiquing. She loved researching, collecting, buying and selling antiques. Julie also loved and got great joy in “Bennelli” her son’s dog. Julie was a whiz at Sudoko puzzles and tutored in algebra. Julie hosted a yearly gingerbread house making party, making all of the house parts by scratch for family and friends to assemble. To say that Julie will be missed by many is an understatement.
Julie is survived by her son Brendan of St. Johnsbury and grandchildren Devon, Brendan Jr., and Summer Boardman, as well as Rose, Tyler and Dallas Holloway. Nieces Michelle Griffin and partner Lee Smith, Noreen Menard and her daughter Brie-Anna Menard. A very special “adopted” niece Alicia Persons and her children Michaela and Hannah who all provided care for Julie as her health declined.
Julie was predeceased by her son, Callan, daughter Aryn, parents Shirley and Gordon, sister Bonnie and brother-in-law Michael as well as her brothers Lance and James Boardman.
The family would like to thank the staff and nurses from Jack Byrne Palliative and Hospice Care in Lebanon, N.H. for the love and care they gave Julie in her final days.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.