June B. Whitehill - Obituary

June B. Whitehill, 89, of Rt. 5 in Waterford, Vt. passed away on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at her home.
June was born on Sept. 25, 1930, in Newport Center, Vt. to Howard and Victoria (Ramsdell) Baird. She was educated in local schools. In 1957, June married John William Whitehill. John and June worked the family farm together until John’s death in 1968. June raised their three children and continued to work the farm with the support of their family and friends.
June enjoyed baking, knitting and country music as well as outdoor time gardening and berry picking. She loved animals and farming, along with spending time with family. June also found great joy in caring for and nurturing young children and opened her home for childcare to local families as well as her grandchildren.
Survivors include a son: Nelson Whitehill and wife, Roena, of Waterford, Vt.; daughter: Abbie Ruffner and husband, Ken, of Waterford; daughter-in-law: Sherry Whitehill also of Waterford; three sisters: Freda Roy of Danville, Vt., Shirley Osborne and husband, Gordon, of Newport, Vt., and Elsie Bickford of Homer, Georgia; nine grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and a sister-in-law Margret Paulson of Pittsboro, N.C. and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband: John Whitehill; a son: Dennis Whitehill; and sister: Jane Abel as well as several sisters and brothers-in-law.
A Funeral will take place on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, 1 p.m. at Passumpsic Church in Passumpsic, Vt. Burial will follow immediately at Passumpsic Cemetery.
Donations in June’s name can be made to Passumpsic Community Baptist Church, c/o Joanne Jurentkuff PO Box 126, Passumpsic VT 05861 or Kingdom Animal Shelter, 1161 Portland St., St. Johnsbury VT 05819, https://www.kingdomanimalshelter.com/donate.html.
