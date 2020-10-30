June Bingham - Obituary

June Bingham, 91, of Newport, Vt., passed away on Oct. 27, 2020 in Newport, Vt. She was born on June 20, 1929 in Island Pond, Vt., to the late Claude and Blanche (Stevens) Maxwell.
June was employed at Columbia Forest Products for many years. She enjoyed going to the Fryeburg Fair in Maine, camping, spending summers on Lake Seymour. She was a softball bookkeeper for many years, loved her family and country music, especially Alan Jackson and dancing every weekend. She loved her dogs, she loved sugaring so much the family built a sugar house for her and she would drink maple syrup every day.
She is survived by her children Jane Bingham of East Charleston, Vt., Randy Bingham and his wife Linda of Derby, Vt., Dennis Bingham of East Charleston, Vt., and Stephen Bingham and his wife Katherine of Derby, Vt., grandchildren Tonya Ratte and her husband Jay, Eric Bingham, Jason Bingham and his wife Kimberly, Cory Bingham, Travis Bingham and his wife Torie, Chelsea Bonneau and her husband Dave, Anna Bingham, Cody Bingham, and Aleksei Bingham, great grandchildren Rebecca, Monica, Nicholas, Taylor, Jadin, Brodie, Avery, and Tate. She is also survived by her brothers Blaine, Dwight, and Douglas Maxwell and her sister-in-law Charlene Maxwell.
She was predeceased by her husband Ralph Bingham, her parents, brother Robert Maxwell, sister Joyce Cross, brother-in-law Wyman Cross, sister-in-law Barbara Maxwell and Jesse Welch whom they considered part of the family.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at Lakeside Cemetery in Island Pond with Rev. Alan Magoon officiating. If Friends desire memorial contributions may be made to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society, 502 Strawberry Acres Road, Newport, VT 05855. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, & Cremation Service, locally family owned and operated.
