June E. Sambrook - Obituary

June E. Sambrook, 88 died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Valley View Assisted Living Facility in Fairlee, Vt.
She was born June 30, 1931 in Redding, Conn., the daughter of Leroy Elwood and Flora (Warner) Smith. She attended school in Redding and graduated in 1950 from Danbury High School.
On July 21, 1959 she married William H. Sambrook in Redding. They lived in Brookfield, Conn. before moving to Chelsea, Vt. in 1977. William died Dec. 22, 2001. The last several years, she has lived at Valley View in Fairlee, Vt.
She had worked at the West Redding, Conn. store and post office and at A.V.C.O. in Strafford, Conn.
She was the past president of the Brookfield, CT PTA, former Girl Scout troop leader, a member of the Chelsea Women’s Club, Lend a Hand Club and the Chelsea Republican Party. She was on the Chelsea Board of Civil Authority and a Justice of the Peace. She enjoyed sewing, quilting and craft shows.
She is survived by her daughter Dawn Leduc and her husband Paul of St. Johnsbury, Vt.; a granddaughter Cassie Blackburne; a great grandson Chase and a sister-in-law Elizabeth Smith of New Milford, Conn. She was predeceased by her husband William Sambrook and a brother Leroy Theodore Smith.
According to her wishes there will be no public calling hours or funeral services.
The Boardway & Cilley Funeral Home in Chelsea is in charge of arrangements. A private message of sympathy for the family can be shared at www. Boardwayandcilley.com.
