June Lougee - Obituary

June Lougee, 85, of Island Pond, Vt., passed away at her home on July 15, 2020. She was born on June 6, 1935, in Dixville, Quebec, to the late Lawrence and Elaine Melrose. On October 17, 1970, she married Brian Lougee who survives her.
June enjoyed dancing, walking, hanging out with her friends and volunteered for numerous organizations. She was an active member of the Brighton American Legion Auxiliary Post #80, VFW Auxiliary Post #2309, Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary, Random Ladies Club of Island Pond, Community Circle, the Lake Association and volunteered at the VFW breakfasts.
She is survived by her husband Brian “Skeeter” Lougee of Island Pond, Vt., brother-in-law Richard Lougee and his wife Dorothy of Naples, Fla., nephew Kenneth Lougee and fiancée Wanda Lester of Chittenden, Vt., niece Barbara Lougee and husband Doug Pritchard of South Burlington, Vt., grandnephews Morgan Lougee of Chicago, Ill., and Nathan Lougee of Burlington, Vt. She is also survived by several cousins and friends.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. A luncheon to celebrate June’s life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on August 15, 2020 at the Brighton American Legion Post #80.
Memorial Contributions in June’s name may be made to the Brighton American Legion Post #80, P.O. Box 350, Island Pond, VT 05846 or to VFW Post #2309, P.O. Box 399, Island Pond, VT 05846.
Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
