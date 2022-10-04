June Lussier Obituary

June Lussier, 80, of Derby, Vt., passed away peacefully on Oct. 1, 2022 in Newport. She was born on June 12, 1942, in Newport Center, Vt., to Milton and Dorothy (Thayer) Willey.
In her later years June was a caregiver and had previously worked in hospitality. Her many hobbies included playing bingo, watching game shows, listening to old time music, working in her flower gardens, and visiting with her friends and family. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were her world. When they would say “I love you Gram” she would say “You don’t think I know that”.
She is survived by her children: Laurie Cheney and her husband Michael, Sr., Norma Woodard, Milton Woodard and his wife Jodi, and Paul Lussier and his wife Belinda. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Brandy Cheney, Michael Cheney Jr., Darby Cheney, Amanda Provencher, Ashley Rush, Taylor Brown, Shannon Woodard, Jessica Corr, James Corr, Nicholas Woodard, Chelsea Willis, several loved great-grandchildren. She is survived by her longtime friend Janice Lontine and many more friends too.
She is predeceased by her daughter Terry Corr, by her husband Jean Paul Lussier and her companion Howard Stevens, her brothers and sisters: Kenneth Willey, Norma Willey, Betty Willey, Jeanette Willey, Sharon McDonald, Rodney Willey, and Diana Beaton.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport with the Rev. Kelley Delauriers officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday Oct. 7, 2022, from Noon until the hour of the funeral. Interment will follow in Welcome O. Brown Cemetery in Barton. Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, & Cremation Service, locally family owned and operated.
