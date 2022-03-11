June Meridith ‘Betty’ Bunnell Mitchell Obituary

Aug. 26, 1929 - March 9, 2022
Betty was born in Canaan, Vt. She is predeceased by her husband Theodore Roosevelt Mitchell, a WWII vet, in 1974. Her parents Mildred Rowell and Edgar Bunnell. Her brothers: Shirly (Boob), Sheldon (King) WWII Vet, William (Bill) WWII Vet, Kenneth (Joe) WWII Vet, Sherwood (Sherdy), Lyman and Linwood Bunnell. Her sisters: Melba Donaghy, Charity Rutledge, Joy Fellows and Maude Gracie.
She is survived by her sister-in-law Mona Bunnell, her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Her family moved from Canaan, Vt. to the Concord, Vt. area in the 1930s. They grew up on a family farm where she worked in the woods logging with her brothers. She worked with her sisters at the Shadow Lake Rest. When her brothers went off to war, she and her sisters continued to log with horses to help provide for her widowed mother and siblings. Then she had a job loading pulp wood, by hand, on railroad cars and logging trucks.
In 1957 she married Ted. They bought a dairy farm in East Concord and raised 3 children Edgar, Aleta and William Mitchell and helped raise her grandson Jacob (Jake) Sleeper who she loved very much and went to all his sports games while he was in school.
Betty enjoyed barn dances, family gatherings, fishing, horses, deer hunting, canoeing, Bingo and telling jokes/riddles, and playing cards. She was very competitive in sports activities. She bowled at Gold Crown Lanes in the ’60s & ’70s. Her team traveled to tournaments in Washington, Florida and Delaware. She was on several horseshoe leagues in the area. She liked making double ringers with her brother Bill and niece Cindy.
She excelled at everything she did … sportsman, marksman and competed in New England Woodsman men’s competition with her chainsaw and placed in the top three often.
She was always busy, plowing snow for days on end (night and day) across three towns with her open cab International tractor. She drove school bus for a few years, was a deputy sheriff in Essex County for a few years and gave a helping hand to anyone and everyone who needed it at anytime.
She retired in Concord Corners on the Old Farmstead in her late ’70s. She still enjoyed playing horseshoes and going to local jamborees. She was an extraordinary, rare person to work with and know.
Graveside services will be at Graves Cemetery on Johnson Rd., Concord on June 4, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. with a Celebration of Life after at the old Mitchell Farm on Mitchell Rd., Concord.
Please send all cards to Mitchell Family, 759 Mitchell Rd., Concord, VT 05824.
