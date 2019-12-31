June Beatrice Piper, 92, formerly of Wolfeboro, N.H., died on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at the Grafton County Nursing Home, in North Haverhill, N.H.
June was born in Akron, N.Y., Sept. 16, 1927, the daughter of Earl and Beatrice (Downing) Kenneson.
June was an office assistant for Goodall Opthamology in the Lakes Region area.
June lived in Wolfeboro, N.H. for many years and later moved to East Wakefield, N.H.
She was predeceased by her husband, Norman H. Piper in 2007.
Survivors include her two sons, Daniel Piper of Burnt Hills, N.Y. and Wayne Piper and wife Beth of St. Johnsbury, Vt.; four grandchildren, Holly Babbitt and husband Michael, Adam Piper, Gregory Piper, and Sarah Piper; two great grandchildren, Marisa Piper and Mason Piper.
A private burial service will be held in the spring at the Lake View Cemetery, Wolfeboro, N.H.
For more information or to sign an online condolence please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is assisting with arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.