Justin Killian Quigley - Obituary

Justin Killian Quigley, 46, of Whitefield, N.H., died suddenly from a drug overdose, on April 28, 2020.
Born at Littleton Hospital, on January 24, 1974, he was the eldest child of Edward J. and Maryclare (Hennessey) Quigley. Justin received all his Sacraments from St. Matthew Church, in Whitefield, where he was an altar server while growing up.
He graduated from White Mountains Regional High School in 1992. Justin had an affinity for (and a great love of) sports, and he excelled at soccer, basketball, and baseball during his school years. As a high school student, he had notable success in forestry competitions. He was also an avid skier and golfer throughout his life. Further, he played softball on several adult league teams as well as on many area tournament teams, greatly enjoying the camaraderie of his teammates and friends.
December 10, 1992, as he was exiting the high school driveway, Justin encountered a vehicle on Route 3 in Whitefield, the driver of which had suffered a medical event. Because the passenger was unable to otherwise react, he yelled for help, drawing Justin’s attention. Justin stopped his truck on the side of the road and ran after the vehicle eventually being able to open the driver’s door, navigate the car to the side of the road, and bring it to a halt during the busy afternoon school dismissal. As a result, Justin was awarded a certificate of bravery from the Whitefield Police Department. He also received a medal of honor from The Union Leader & New Hampshire Sunday News for an “Outstanding Act of Heroism.”
He lived in the Concord area briefly while taking some courses at NHTI, but he spent the majority of his life in the North Country.
Justin worked at various jobs, but what he loved most was when he worked in the woods with a number of our local loggers.
Sadly, our dear Justin struggled, like so many do, with addiction. We always kept our hopes high that he would find his way out of his own personal purgatory. Those who truly knew Justin, knew that behind the clouded cover that was his addiction, was a kind and generous soul, with a big heart. He was bright, and quick-witted, and loved being surrounded by his extended family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Justin is survived by his son, Connor, and his siblings: Edward C. “Ned” II and wife Christine (Thurston) Quigley, of Manchester; Brendan H. Quigley, of Whitefield; John Patrick F. Quigley, of Whitefield; and, Caitriona “Cait” (Quigley) and husband Kristofor L. Kebler, of Jackson. He is also survived by his beloved nieces: Charlotte, Eileen, and Tula, of Manchester; his aunt and uncle, Anne (Hennessey) and David A. Jones, of Marlborough, Conn.; aunts Joanne (Grimard) Hennessey, of Dalton; Carmel Quigley-Nicholson, of London, England; Sister Patricia Quigley, of Silver Creek, N.Y., and Magheramore, Ireland; Eileen (Quigley) Donoghue, of Leixlip, Ireland; and, Godfather Martin Mooney, of Dublin, Ireland; along with innumerable cousins and extended family in the US, Ireland, the UK, and Canada, who also meant so much to him.
Justin is predeceased by paternal grandparents, Mary E. and Edward C. Quigley I; maternal grandparents, Elinor B. and Herbert A. Hennessey Sr.; his aunt/Godmother and uncle, Susan H. and Alan A. Astle; uncles Herbert A. Hennessey Jr.; John P. Quigley-Nicholson; Michael D. Donoghue (d. 4/29/20); and cousin, Annmarie Donoghue Hart (d. 4/5/20.)
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, all services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, to honor Justin’s Catholic faith, please send donations to Mount Royal Academy North, P.O. Box 94, Lancaster, NH, 03584.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main Street, Lancaster. For more information or to send an online condolence please go to www.baileyfh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.