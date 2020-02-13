Karen F. Barry, 65 of Wells, Maine and formerly of Fairlee, Vt., died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at St. Andre Healthcare in Biddeford, Maine.
She was born Jan. 9, 1955 in Hanover, N.H. the daughter of Everett A. Fifield Sr. and Evelyn (Estes) Fifield. She attended Thetford schools and was a graduate of Thetford Academy.
Mrs. Barry worked at a variety of jobs in the Upper Valley including at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and Martha Diebold Real Estate. She married Reginald H. Cramer III in North Thetford, Vt., and they made their home in Vershire and Fairlee where they raised their family. They were later divorced. On May 12, 2001 she married Peter C. Barry in Wells, Maine where they have since made their home.
Mrs. Barry loved to sing, sew, knit and was very artistic. She particularly enjoyed basketball, skiing, flower gardening, and cooking for family and friends.
Survivors include her husband, Peter C. Barry of Wells, Maine, children, Stacey Cramer of Lisbon, N.H. and Jeremy Cramer of Thetford Center, Vt., eight grandchildren, two sisters, Sandra and her husband, David Barry of Ogunquit, Maine and Mary Sargent of Guilford, Vt., and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, and three brothers, Everett Fifield Jr., Derek Fifield, and Jeffrey Fifield, Sr.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Upper Plain, Bradford, Vt. Calling hours are Saturday morning before the service from 11 a.m. to noon at Hale Funeral Home, 187 Upper Plain, Bradford, Vt. Burial in Thetford Center Cemetery and a Celebration of Life will be held in the spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.