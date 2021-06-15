Karen S. (Richardson) Salyer, 83, of West Jefferson, Ohio, passed away on June 8, 2021, in the loving home of her daughter in Manchester, Mass.
Karen was born on Nov. 18, 1937, in Corning, Ohio, and grew up in the close-knit community of West Jefferson, Ohio. She graduated from West Jefferson High School and studied at the Ohio State University.
Karen later became a true New England transplant. Here she raised her family and fell in love with hiking and the mountains. Later, Karen returned home to Ohio where she retired, married her high school sweetheart and found pleasure living life close to her mother and brother.
Regardless of where life took her, Karen found beauty. She had a gift for finding the goodness in all that surrounded her.
Karen is survived by her children: David (Sandi) Pezdirtz, Ann Greenwood, Stephen (Paula) Pezdirtz, and Krista Julian; stepchildren: Janet (Jim) Baker and Jayne Oswalt, grandchildren; Desiree, Brittany, Adam, Tori, Andrew, Jack and Evan and 10 great-grandchildren.
Karen was preceded in death by her mother, Elaine Macintosh, brother Fred Wolfe, son-in-law Tony Greenwood and husband Jim Salyer.
A memorial service will be held in Vermont at a future date.
Those wishing to honor Karen’s life are encouraged to plant a tree, help a neighbor or donate to your local animal shelter.
