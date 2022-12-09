Karl Freidrick Wieland Obituary

Karl Freidrick Wieland, age 89, of Mountain Road, East Burke, Vt., passed peacefully with his family beside him at is home on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, from Lewy Body Dementia.
Karl was born in Philadelphia, Pa., on Feb. 2, 1933, son to the late Eugene Karl and Pauline (Hurzel) Wieland. He was raised and educated in Philadelphia graduating from Lower Moreland High School with the Class of 1951, served in the U.S. Navy and Naval Air Reserves for seven years, and on Nov. 22, 1952, he married Muriel “Merrily” McCook. They made their home in Huntingdon Valley, Pa., raising the family there. Karl was an accountant and business manager all his life, owning and operating Grove Supply for over 20 years, wholesaling plumbing and heating supplies. He retired to the Northeast Kingdom in 1990 and was a member of the East Burke Congregational Church for many years. In his spare time he enjoyed alpine skiing, woodworking, SCUBA diving, and riding motorcycles. He played the flute and piccolo and was a member of the St. Johnsbury Band.
Karl is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Merrily of E. Burke, his sons: John D. Wieland and wife, Jess, of Jacksonville, Fla., Steven K. Wieland and wife, Ann, of Willow Grove, Pa., his brother: Eugene Wieland and wife , Eleanor, of Doylestown, Pa., 11 grandchildren: Josh, Nick, Jack, Hank, Stephanie (Keith), Gregory (Jennifer), Scott, Becky, Jen, Thomas, Julie, 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter M. Beth Cutaiar.
Funeral Services will be held at the East Burke Congregational Church at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, with Rev. Bruce Comiskey officiating.
There will be no public calling hours. Burial will take place in the spring.
Memorial donations may be made Caledonia Home Health and Hospice, 121 Sherman Dr., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.