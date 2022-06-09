Karl Heinz Leskin Obituary

Karl Heinz Leskin, 86, died at his home in Southbury, Conn., on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. He was the loving husband to Susan Gibson Snow Leskin.
Karl was born on Dec. 30, 1935 in Greiswald, Germany, the second son to Max and Minna (Bunk) Leskin. He was raised by his mother after his father died during wartime in Russia when Karl was 3 years old.
From 1947 to 1956, he was educated at Einklamme Anklamerland Schule and was a graduate of pre-university courses in Agriculture and Extensive Liberal Arts. From 1953 to 1956, he was with the German Democratic Republic Police Force, with duties as a border guard in Berlin and guarding shipments from Baltic ports to West Germany via train carrying cars, airplanes, metals, and other military materials. Karl was soon after promoted to sergeant. In 1957, he emigrated to the USA as a naturalized citizen, and was adopted by the Jones family in Greenwich, Conn. He worked for the Square Deal Foundry and later for Globe Slicing Machine from 1958 to 1960. He was promoted four times. In 1960, he was drafted to the U.S. Army, and served in the infantry tank corps, stationed in Munich, Germany until he was honorably discharged two years later.
In 1968, he began working in grounds maintenance and engineering. He worked for the Sisters of Notre Dame, as the estate manager, for two years before moving on to managing two estates in Quaker Lane, Conn. and a large 75-acre estate in Wilton. He was responsible for many things including lawn and pool maintenance as well as tending to and planning gardens. Karl loved the outdoors and was truly happy being able to make a career doing something he loved. He ultimately retired from The Hartford in 1999, moving to Vermont with his wife Susan. Karl kept busy restoring an 1855 home and upgrading the property. He enjoyed being on his tractor and garden equipment that helped keep his property beautiful.
Besides his beloved wife Susan, Karl is survived by his first wife and mother to his three children, Rosemarie Dorrian, his daughter Karin Rinaldi of Meriden, his granddaughter Heather Slattery of New Milford, Susan’s son Benjamin Snow of Hamden, his brothers Wolfgang Leskin of Veithocheim, Germany and Horst Leskin and his wife Traul of Ostendorf, Germany. Karl is predeceased by his children Ellen (14) and Ralph (37).
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday June 24, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Epiphany, 262 Main St. North Southbury, CT 06488. To leave online condolences, please visit www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com.
