Karlene M. Smith died on July 4, 2020 in Greensboro, Vt. There will be a graveside service on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the Lyndon Center Cemetery. All are welcome to attend but due to Covid-19 restrictions we must follow the state guidelines and wear a mask when social distancing is not possible.
